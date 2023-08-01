USA Industries opening new Prairieville office, warehouse

USA Industries has announced that it will open a new product and sales warehouse location in Prairieville. The Houston-based company designs and manufactures products used in refineries as well as in chemical, petrochemical and other manufacturing plants.

According to the USA Industries’ announcement, the 10,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to further diversify its customer base through the emerging bioprocessing sector in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

