US workers have quit quitting their jobs 

The surge in Americans quitting their jobs has abated since its peak in 2021, another sign that the labor market is cooling from scorching levels as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Americans voluntarily left 4 million jobs in May, the Labor Department said Thursday. That marked a drop of around 500,000 from 4.5 million in November 2021, the highest level in Labor Department records dating to 2000.

The so-called quits rate—the number of resignations as a share of total employment—averaged 2.5% from March to May, down from 3% as recently as April 2022, and only slightly higher than the pre-pandemic level. Read the full story.