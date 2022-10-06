US weekly initial jobless claims rise by 29,000 

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the labor market remains strong even in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy.

Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported this morning. Last week’s number was revised down by 3,000 to 190,000.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out random fluctuations, inched up by 250 to 206,500.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 15,000 to 1.36 million for the week ending Sept. 24.

Applications for jobless aid generally reflect layoffs, which have remained historically low since the initial purge of more than 20 million jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

Recent employment data has indicated that the job market may be cooling slightly, an important consideration for the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month to decide whether to raise its main lending rate again. Read more.