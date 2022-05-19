US recession risks ‘uncomfortably high’

The U.S. economy could be heading for a recession in the next year, according to growing warnings from banks and economists, The Washington Post reports, as economic pessimism hammers financial markets that had been counting on sustained economic momentum.

Although the job market and consumer spending remain robust, there are increasing worries that rising borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, after years of near-zero interest rates, could cause a sudden retrenchment. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points so far this year, while officials are signaling more aggressive hikes could be necessary to cool the economy. Continued uncertainty over COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are adding to the uneasiness.

“Recession risks are high—uncomfortably high—and rising,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “For the economy to navigate through without suffering a downturn, we need some very deft policymaking from the Fed and a bit of luck.”

Even if the U.S. staves off a recession in the short-term, some economists say the sheer pace of inflation, with prices up 8.3% in the past year, and the persistent supply and demand imbalances caused by the pandemic, and the policy responses to it, could snowball into an even more severe crisis down the line. Read the full story.