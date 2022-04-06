Power outages from severe weather becoming more frequent 

Power outages from severe weather across the U.S. have doubled over the past two decades, as a warming climate stirs more destructive storms that cripple broad segments of the nation’s aging electrical grid, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data.

Forty states including Louisiana are experiencing longer outages, data shows. The blackouts can be harmful, even deadly, for the elderly, disabled and other vulnerable communities.

And power grid maintenance expenses are skyrocketing as utilities upgrade decades-old transmission lines and equipment. Louisiana regulators approved $3.2 billion in charges from hurricane damages in 2020 and 2021, which Entergy Corp. estimates will cost the average residential customer almost $100 annually for 15 years.

“The electric grid is our early warning, ” says University of California at Berkeley grid expert Alexandra von Meier. “Climate change is here.”

After Hurricane Ida knocked out power in south Louisiana last year, heat killed or contributed to deaths of at least 21 people, local coroners reported.

According to the Associated Press:

Outages tied to severe weather rose from about 50 annually nationwide in the early 2000s to more than 100 on average over the past five years.

The frequency and length of power failures are at their highest levels since reliability tracking began in 2013—with U.S. customers on average experiencing more than eight hours of outages in 2020.

Maine, Louisiana and California each experienced at least a 50% increase in outage duration. Read more.