US labor productivity is down 2.5% in the last year

In the first half of 2022, more U.S. workers were putting in more hours, yet during that time, national economic output declined.

As Axios reports, that means productivity plunged, creating one of the weirdest economic phenomena in a year full of economic quirks.

A recent Labor Department report reveals that labor productivity fell at a 4.6% annual rate in Q2, which followed a 7.7% drop in Q1. Over the last year, productivity is down 2.5%, which is the lowest it has ever been in data that goes back to 1948.

The drop in productivity is likely worsening inflation, in the sense that prices wouldn’t be soaring as much if the supply of goods and services were rising as quickly as you might expect, given all that hiring. Read the full story.