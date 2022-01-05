US job market near full recovery in Fed’s eyes

The U.S. job market is nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank’s low-interest-rate policies are no longer needed, Federal Reserve officials concluded last month, according to minutes of the meeting released today.

Fed officials also expressed concerns that surging inflation was spreading into more areas of the economy and would last longer than they previously expected, the minutes said.

“Many (policymakers) saw the U.S. economy making rapid progress” toward the Fed’s goal of “maximum employment,” the minutes said. “Several” officials said they felt the goal had already been reached.

The minutes underscored the Fed’s sharp pivot from what had been its policy through most of the pandemic, shifting from keeping interest rates very low to encourage more hiring, to moving quickly toward raising rates to rein in inflation, which has surged to four-decade highs.

Fed officials’ heightened concerns about inflation pushed down stock prices after the minutes were released. Bond yields also rose in response. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for setting rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, increased to 1.7% soon after the minutes were released, from 1.68% just before.

Read the full story.