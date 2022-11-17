US initial jobless claims drop slightly

Filings for U.S. unemployment insurance fell slightly last week and remained near historically low levels amid a still-tight labor market, The Wall Street Journal (subscription) reports.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, decreased by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Weekly claims have hovered close to their 2019 average of 218,000 since early September.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people seeking ongoing unemployment benefits, increased by 13,000 to 1.5 million in the week ended Nov. 5. Those are below weekly totals ahead of the pandemic but up from the spring. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

The Federal Reserve is raising rates at the most aggressive pace since the early 1980s to combat inflation by cooling spending, hiring and investment. Job growth has eased some but remains robust. The U.S. economy gained 261,000 jobs last month and wage growth, while moderating, remained high. Read the full story from WSJ here.