US health care spending rises to $4.5 trillion

After skyrocketing in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and then tempering almost as dramatically a year later, health care spending in the U.S. rose just over 4% in 2022, hitting $4.5 trillion, the federal government announced last week.

The annual growth in the nation’s health care spending appears to be returning to pre-pandemic trends, according to a new report from analysts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The report was published online Wednesday in the journal Health Affairs.

In the four years before 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care spending rose 4.2% to 4.6% a year, according to CMS.

While last year’s increase was higher than the 3.2% growth in health spending in 2021, it was less than half the 10.6% growth of health spending in 2020.

“This pattern reflects the volatility tied to the COVID 19 pandemic and the significant response by the federal government,” says Micah Hartman, a CMS statistician at a briefing for journalists on the report.

With the slower growth in spending compared with 2020 and 2021, health care accounted for 17.3% of the nation's overall economy in 2022. That was a decline from the first year of the pandemic, at 19.5%, the highest share ever recorded by the National Health Expenditures Accounts.