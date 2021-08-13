US employers looking to hire those who are vaccinated

Vaccination is increasingly a requirement to be hired, as employers ranging from accounting and software firms to schools and restaurants are asking applicants to be inoculated against COVID-19.

According to job search site Indeed, the share of job postings requiring candidates to be vaccinated has nearly doubled in the past month. The total number remains low, roughly 1,200 postings requiring a vaccination per million in the first week of August. But that is well up from about 600 in early July, and about 50 per million job postings in early February.

Many of the postings don’t explicitly name COVID-19 as the vaccine required for employment, says Indeed economist AnnElizabeth Konkel, who wrote the report, but broader context of the job descriptions suggested most employers were referring to the coronavirus vaccine.

“While the number of postings requiring a vaccine is still low, it’s a trend that’s really taking off,” Konkel says. “I think a growing number of employers are trying to keep workers safe and do not want to shut down again this winter. … They see vaccines as the way out of this pandemic.” Read the Wall Street Journal story.