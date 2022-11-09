US companies call on lawmakers to repeal R&D tax code change 

Companies are asking Congress to repeal a tax code change that requires businesses to spread their research-and-development costs over five years rather than deduct them immediately.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, in a letter dated Nov. 4, 178 chief financial officers, primarily from large U.S. companies including Ford, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin and Boeing, said the new rules create a competitive disadvantage for American companies and will lead to job losses and thwart innovation. They are asking Congress to move back to immediate deductibility before the end of the year.

For decades, businesses were allowed to deduct certain R&D expenses straight away to reduce their taxable income. But under a provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that took effect this year, R&D expenses must be amortized over five years domestically and 15 years for international costs. Companies, including the 178 signatories, in recent weeks have signaled to investors that they are looking for Congress to once again allow companies to deduct these expenses immediately. Read the full story (subscription).