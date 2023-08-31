US companies are holding on to their employees 

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as companies held on to employees in an economy that has largely withstood rapidly rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve intended to cool hiring and spending.

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits last fell week by 4,000, to 228,000 the week ending August 26, the Labor Department reported this morning. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Besides some layoffs in the technology sector early this year, companies have mostly been trying to retain workers.

Many businesses struggled to replenish their workforces after cutting jobs during the pandemic. A sizable amount of the ongoing hiring—the federal government reported that there were 8.8 million job openings in July—likely reflects efforts by firms to catch up to elevated levels of consumer demand that emerged since the pandemic recession, the Associated Press reports. Read more.