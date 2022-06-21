US charitable giving reached record high in 2021

Charitable giving in the U.S. reached a record $485 billion in 2021, though the increase did not keep pace with inflation, according to a report this morning offering a comprehensive look at American philanthropy.

The Giving USA report says donations in 2021 were 4% higher than the record-setting $466 billion contributed in 2020. But they were down 0.7% when adjusted for inflation.

Many nonprofits are now feeling the strain because giving is not growing as fast as price increases, says Laura MacDonald, chair of the Giving USA Foundation. In response to the intense needs of the early COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the calls for racial justice, giving increased in unusual ways in 2020, but has generally returned to previous patterns.

“In 2021, many donors returned to their favored causes, with many of the sectors that struggled in 2020 making a recovery in 2021,” MacDonald says.

Giving to arts and culture groups, which suffered during the pandemic, climbed 27.5% in 2021 to more than $23.5 billion. Conversely, giving to education organizations, which saw increased donations during the pandemic to create virtual learning programs and new safety precautions for the return to schools, declined 2.8% to $71 billion in 2021.

“The environment for giving is evolving in multiple ways,” says Amir Pasic, dean of Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, which researched and wrote the report published by the Giving USA Foundation. “Robust economic growth translated to strong performance by institutional forms of philanthropy such as foundations and corporations.”

But the report found that giving from individuals was essentially flat in 2021 when accounting for inflation. Read more.