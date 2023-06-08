US applications for jobless benefits reach highest level since October 2021

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest mark since October 2021, but the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department reported this morning that applications for jobless claims were at 261,000 for the week ending June 3, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week. Weekly jobless claims are considered representative of U.S. layoffs.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly variations, rose by 7,500, to 237,250.

Despite last week’s sharp increase in filings for unemployment aid, some analysts cautioned against concluding that layoffs are picking up across the economy. They noted that the weekly figures are prone to revision and that last week’s numbers might have been distorted by the three-day Memorial Day weekend. Read more.