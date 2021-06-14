Urban Traders opening unique retail space in Mid City

First Mid City got Millennial Park, an outdoor food court made up of shipping containers, and now the area is set to be home to a Urban Traders, a retail center consisting of vintage trailers rounded up cowboy style near Curbside Burgers. Developer Melanie Way was inspired to create Urban Traders, located at 4316 Government Street, as a way to give Baton Rouge creatives a place to run their businesses and draw in customers.

The lot will feature six trailers owned by Way, which she will rent out to each of the retailers. Two of the trailers have been pre-leased, one by Red Stick Edit, a gift shop sourcing from local artisans, and another by Coffee Star/Snow, a coffee and snowball shop. Both are owned by Way.

Phase one of the project, set to open in fall 2021, is financed by a loan from Red River Bank, Way says, and the goal of that phase will be to bring in other retailers. Way is hoping for a flower and herb shop, clothing designers or repurposed vintage clothing sellers, and a food truck.

Phase two, expected to begin in 2022, will be a bigger investment, Way says, and will include upgrading the lot with picnic tables and other community features.