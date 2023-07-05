Urban sprawl adding to Baton Rouge residents’ transportation costs

A new analysis makes a case for city planning that prioritizes residents’ proximity to economic hubs as a way to boost quality of life, save on household transportation spending and reduce carbon emissions.

The Brookings Institution study mapped how close residents in the country’s 110 largest metros are to “activity centers”—workplaces, groceries, things to do, etc.—and found that when people live closer to those hubs, they take advantage of it, driving less and doing more.

In Baton Rouge, a typical household living within 3 miles of its fifth-nearest activity center drives 11,296 fewer miles per year than the typical household living 7 or more miles from its fifth-nearest activity center.

According to Brookings, residential proximity to the fifth-nearest activity center holds the strongest explanatory power for overall residential travel patterns. For the average driver, living closer to multiple activity centers can save around $920 to $1,200 in annual transportation expenses and reduce their carbon footprint by 2,455 to 3,020 pounds of carbon dioxide.

The findings are significant because only 37% of residents in the metro areas studied live within 3 miles of five activity centers. While there wasn’t a breakdown of how many Baton Rouge-area residents meet that threshold, the study ranks Baton Rouge 41st for the most miles traveled by residents.

