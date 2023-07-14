Up-and-coming local men’s clothing brand brings punchy apparel to Mid City 

Baton Rouge-based menswear brand Jack Duncan is all about the little things—tiny, jewel-colored koi fish swimming across a bubble-patterned button-down. Or small, rust-colored hummingbirds perching on a passion-flower-printed shirt.

Most of all, the clothing brand is about the microscopic, meticulously executed details including hand stitching and ivory buttons.

Through July, the collection is showing off its wares in Mid City from its temporary home inside The Shopette. It is the latest vendor to pass through the South Eugene Street boutique-on-wheels, which has become a place to watch for rotating, rising local artisans. Since its opening in May, husband-and-wife owners Dave and Brittany Tubb Duncan say they’ve enjoyed playing personal stylist to shoppers.

Though Jack Duncan launched in fall 2021, the brand’s origins date back to 2013 when the couple met in Vietnam, where they were both teaching English.

With seamstresses on every corner, one of their favorite parts of Vietnamese life was digging through fabric stalls to source for their own closets. Once they moved back to Brittany Duncan’s native Louisiana, they quickly grew accustomed to the question: “Where’d you get that shirt?”

Dave Duncan’s funky gingham, striped and bold-patterned shirts stood out in Baton Rouge, where men’s clothing shops aren’t as plentiful or diverse as women’s boutiques.

“I’d wear a shirt of mine to a bar, and men would ask where it’s from,” he says.

His eye for clothes is in his genes—courtesy of his grandfather, Jack Duncan, whose style he admired.

During the pandemic, the couple learned to sew. Soon, they were setting up their first pop-up at Wanderlust by Abby.

Read the full story about the local brand from the July edition of 225 magazine.