University Lakes LLC issues RFP for flood risk reduction services

University Lakes LLC, the entity established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, to manage the restoration of the lakes around LSU’s campus, today issued a request for proposals for a preconstruction manager and construction manager at risk.

The construction managers will provide flood risk reduction improvements to the lakes, and this RFP is the latest step in the yearslong effort to dredge the lakes—City Park Lake, Erie Lake, College Lake, Campus Lake, University Lake and Crest Lake—and upgrade the amenities surrounding them.

University Lakes selected Stantec to deliver flood risk reduction design services for the project, including analyzing the soil and creating water flow models. The next step is to take these plans to the construction stage.

The ongoing first phase of the project includes surveys of the area and detailed designs to implement the 2016 lakes master plan. See the RFP here. This phase is being funded by LSU, the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish, the state of Louisiana, and BREC. See the RFP, and read more about the project from Business Report.