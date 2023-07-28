United adding direct flights from BTR for LSU football road games

United Airlines is adding direct flights and flying larger planes to select cities to accommodate college football fans, including for three games LSU will play away from Tiger Stadium, the airline announced today.

According to United’s press release, those games are:

LSU versus Florida State on Sept. 3 in Orlando, which is technically a neutral-site game.

LSU at Ole Miss on Sept. 30.

LSU at Alabama on Nov. 4.

Also on the list are LSU home games against Arkansas (Sept. 23) and Auburn (Oct. 14).

United says flights can be booked online now.

Jim Caldwell with Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport could not be reached in time for this report.

United says it is adding a total of 127 nonstop flights for 30 games. The airline has signed University of Southern California quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to an NIL deal to promote the flights.