Baton Rouge industry will feel impact if there’s a rail strike

Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads today while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.

About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union says.

Railroads need to reach an agreement with all their unions to avert a Friday strike deadline.

Government officials and businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19-related supply chain breakdowns.

A strike would impact the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, which sees tons of freight pass through daily. However, officials with the port and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber were not available for comment prior to this afternoon’s deadline as to how big of an effect a strike would have on the region.

“LED is monitoring the situation, and watching the engagement of the U.S. Department of Labor and the White House in the negotiations as Friday’s deadline approaches,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says by email.

There are 12 unions—one with two separate divisions—that must agree to the tentative deals. So far, nine have agreed to tentative deals and three others are still at the bargaining table.

The tentative deals are based on the recommendations of a Presidential Emergency Board Joe Biden appointed this summer that called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020.

The many businesses that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products say a rail strike would cause significant problems, particularly for oil refineries, chemical businesses, automakers and agricultural groups.

A freight rail strike would also disrupt passenger traffic because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads.