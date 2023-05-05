Unglesby Law Firm leaves downtown for south Baton Rouge

Unglesby Law Firm is moving from its location on Napoleon Street downtown to an office off of Highland Road after nearly five decades in downtown Baton Rouge, the firm announced today.

“The walls of our Napoleon office have witnessed history many times over the last 48 years,” says Lewis Unglesby, founder of Unglesby Law Firm. “If it was up to me, all lawyers would still be downtown where we saw each other all the time, but the changes in technology has spread us all over town and made the proximity unnecessary.”

Unglesby says that the new location, which opens May 12, will make traveling between Baton Rouge and the New Orleans branch easier.