Unenthused young professionals ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs

Not taking your job very seriously has a new name: quiet quitting, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The phrase is generating millions of views on TikTok as some young professionals reject the idea of going above and beyond in their careers, labeling their lesser enthusiasm a form of quitting. This isn’t about leaving their jobs, but rather focusing their time on their lives outside of the office.

The video trend features both snarky jokes and sincere discussions about work and how careers become a part of an individual’s identity. Some advocate that other professionals set firm boundaries against overtime, while others say workers should do just enough to get by. The online trend is reflected by recent data from Gallup. Across generations, U.S. employee engagement is falling, according to survey data from Gallup, but Gen Z and younger millennials, born in 1989 and after, reported the lowest engagement of all during the first quarter at 31%. Read the full story.