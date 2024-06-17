Unemployment rising for summer

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rose during the second week of June, climbing roughly 7.3% from the week prior, according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

There were 2,193 unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending June 8, up from the previous week’s 2,043 claims.

Claims are down, however, 16.4% from the same week last year.

Continued claims also rose, with 13,030 continued claims filed during the second week of June, up from the previous week’s 12,224 claims.