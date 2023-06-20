UL Lafayette receives federal grant to help expand solar energy workforce 

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced last week that it is among 12 entities—and the only university—selected for a $13.5 million U.S. Department of Energy initiative designed to expand the solar energy workforce and create jobs in underrepresented communities.

UL Lafayette earned a $1 million grant from the DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office, which supports solar energy research and development. Other grants awarded as part of the initiative went to industry, tribal organizations, unions, a community college system and state and local governments.

The university’s role will be to lead a statewide effort that will establish Louisiana Solar Corps, a solar workforce training and apprenticeship program. The program will facilitate the creation of new degree programs at four universities and five community colleges, including historically black colleges and universities. Read the entire announcement.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industry news.