U.S. Rep. Graves, Water Institute want to launch flood prevention lab

Congressman Garret Graves’ recent request for $2 million in federal dollars for an initiative at the Water Institute of the Gulf focused on flood prevention and resilience in Baton Rouge didn’t get through the funding process.

Graves says The Resilience Lab could help to prevent flooding, reduce federal government spending on future disasters and promote economic development. He says he is “probably 98% certain” he will again ask Congress to fund the project this year, though he cautions he expects to be able to submit just 15 requests out of more than 100 options.

According to Graves’ letter to House Appropriations Chair and Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro, the project “seeks to identify improvements to existing infrastructure and propose innovations for new infrastructure to help keep Baton Rouge neighborhoods viable and vibrant.”

“It’s all about better utilization of tools in the toolkit that help to complement some of the billion-dollar efforts we have underway to provide better flood protection,” Graves says in an interview.

He says the problem last time around was not the amount of money or the merits of the concept; it just didn’t fit into predetermined spending priorities. His office is working with the House Appropriations Committee to provide more flexibility, he says.

For their part, Water Institute officials are always looking for partners to help fund their work, but there’s nothing in the works yet for the Resilience Lab absent the federal funding.

“We continue to believe that the Congressman’s vision for a center dedicated to equitable resilience in Baton Rouge represents an exciting opportunity to bring together collaborators, share knowledge, and work in partnership with communities who are increasingly suffering the brunt of climate change,” Water Institute President and CEO Justin Ehrenwerth says by email.