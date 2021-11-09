U.S. casinos cash in with best revenue quarter on record

The nation’s commercial casinos took home nearly $14 billion in third-quarter revenue this year, marking the industry’s best quarter ever, and pushing U.S. casino revenue past the total for all of 2020, according to figures released Tuesday.

The figures from the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, show U.S. casinos are poised to have their best year ever in 2021 as more consumers feel comfortable visiting amid the COVID19 pandemic, and as online and sports betting revenues continue to grow.

U.S. casinos are on pace to break the annual record of $43.65 billion, set in 2019, the group says.

Revenue from sports betting, which was recently made available to Louisiana residents, however, saw a quarterly low for 2021 of $886.5 million due to a limited end-of-summer sports calendar.

