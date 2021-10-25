U.S. businesses plan to continue raising wages in coming months 

U.S. companies are preparing to keep shelling out higher wages to employees into the new year, Axios reports.

According to a survey from the National Association of Business Economists, a record high 58% of respondents increased pay at their firms during the third quarter of this year—and nearly the same share expects to do so again in the coming months.

The rising wages across the country are underpinned by strong demand for workers, highlighted by the fact that there have been more openings than job hunters over the last six months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Average weekly earnings are up 4.5% over the past year and the sectors most in need of workers have seen the largest wage gains: construction pay has jumped 7.1% and leisure and hospitality surged 11.2%.

