U.S. airlines warn 5G wireless could wreak havoc on flights

Major U.S. air carriers warned Wednesday that plans by wireless carriers to use spectrum for 5G wireless services starting Jan. 5 could disrupt thousands of daily flights and cost air passengers $1.6 billion each year in delays, Reuters reports.

AT&T and Verizon Communications should delay plans to use C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless services, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said following a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing. He says its use could delay, divert or cancel about 4% of daily flights.

“It would be a catastrophic failure of government,” Kirby told reporters.

The aviation industry and the Federal Aviation Administration have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters.

Last week, the FAA issued new airworthiness directives warning that interference from 5G wireless spectrum could result in flight diversions, but did not quantify the impact.

“Coming Jan. 5—unless something changes—we will not be able to use radio altimeters at 40-something of the largest airports in the country,” Kirby said. “It is a certainty. This is not a debate.”

Kirby says it would mean that at major U.S. airports in the event of bad weather, cloud cover or even heavy smog “you could only do visual approaches essentially.”

Trade group Airlines for America said Wednesday that if the FAA 5G directive had been in effect in 2019, “approximately 345,000 passenger flights, 32 million passengers, and 5,400 cargo flights would have been impacted in the form of delayed flights, diversions, or cancellations.”

The wireless industry defends the technology.

“The aviation industry’s fearmongering relies on completely discredited information and deliberate distortions of fact,” according to CTIA, a wireless trade group.

It says 5G operates safely and without causing harmful interference to aviation operations in nearly 40 countries. Read the full story.