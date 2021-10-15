Tyson defends Build Baton Rouge against council member’s accusations

Build Baton Rouge President and CEO Chris Tyson is responding to criticism from Metro Council member Chauna Banks, who says the redevelopment authority isn’t doing enough to clear title to blighted properties and return them to commerce. Banks also criticized Tyson for failing, in her view, to adequately answer her questions at recent council meetings about the status of the parish land bank administered by BBR.

Tyson says he has tried to be responsive to Banks and the council. He appeared before the council Sept. 8 to present the agency’s quarterly report for 2Q 2021.

But Banks requested more detailed information in a PowerPoint format.

Tyson complied, sharing the PowerPoint report by email with council members in advance of the Sept. 22. meeting and presenting it in person at that meeting.

But, because that meeting ran long, Tyson’s presentation was continued to the Oct. 13 meeting, which he was unable to attend because of travel.

Tyson tells Daily Report he was not aware he was supposed to return to the council this week until it was too late.

“It was not clear to me that it had been deferred and was on the agenda again for Wednesday,” he says.

Tyson shared with Daily Report his presentation to the council, which breaks down BBR’s recent activities. He also shared a list of properties in the land bank, which currently numbers about 120, including 80 or so vacant lots.

Tyson says the agency would like to sell them off to buyers for redevelopment, but given the restrictions of Louisiana’s property laws, that is neither a quick nor a simple process.

He also notes that BBR is required to maintain and carry insurance on all the properties in its land bank, which means it cannot afford to take on as many as it would like.

“When I get property, I have an obligation to insure and maintain it,” Tyson says. “That is not happening with the other 3,000 adjudicated properties in Baton Rouge.”

Tyson notes that despite Banks’ assertion that she deals with a lot of blighted properties, which is true, only two properties in the parish land bank are located in Banks’ Council District 2. The majority of the properties in the land bank are in districts 7 and 10.

“I’m not sure what her motives are for going after the land bank,” he says. “Only two of the properties in the land bank are in her district.”