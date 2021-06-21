Two tech companies win funding at Nexus Louisiana demo day

Nexus Louisiana and LSU held a demo day June 16, marking the culmination of Ignition, an eight-week accelerator program designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs evaluate their business idea’s viability through customer discovery and development.

Eleven founders took the stage at the LSU Digital Media Center to pitch their innovations and connect with potential investors and business decision-makers.

The startups represented a mix of industries including maritime, cryptocurrency, health care, and virtual reality. Of the competing companies, Basic Fitness and Accelerant emerged as the winners and were awarded $5,000 each, funded by Louisiana-based venture development organization Innovation Catalyst..

Basic Fitness is a virtual platform that collects, stores, tracks, and analyzes health and wellness data and fitness activities for athletes and coaches.

Accelerant makes software designed to help high school teachers and administrators teach coding.

The judges: MasteryPrep founder and CEO Craig Gehring, LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute Program Manager Fahimeh Abbasi, and Innovation Catalyst CEO Bill Ellison, were charged with selecting the company that demonstrated the most viability and scalability.

During the eight-week accelerator program, sponsored by Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Stone Pigman and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Nexus Louisiana and the LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization led the technical training and provided startup expertise. Read more about the program.