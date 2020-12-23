Two programs account for 74% of business tax credits granted in Louisiana this year 

Of the roughly $323 million in business tax credits granted in Louisiana in 2020, the state’s Motion Picture Production Tax Credit and the Quality Jobs Program account for 74% of the tax abatements, according to an analysis prepared by the Louisiana legislative auditor and released this morning.

The Motion Picture Production Tax Credit program led the way with $150 million worth of tax abatements. The credit, which has been criticized for its financial return to the state, comprises 49% of total abatements given by the state in 2020.

The 11 tax abatement programs administered by Louisiana Economic Development were included in the disclosure, although two of the programs—Competitive Projects Payroll Incentive and Ports Investor Tax Credits—reported no abatements for fiscal year 2020.

Read the summary or the full report.