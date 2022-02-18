Two planned investments in state expected to spawn more than 1,000 jobs

Gov. John Bel Edwards is touting hundreds of millions of dollars in planned business investments as evidence Louisiana’s workforce and tax incentives are attracting growing industries to the Pelican State.

As The Center Square reports, Edwards this week highlighted two recent investments that are expected to result in more than 1,000 jobs in coming years, both of which tie into the governor’s focus on climate change.

The two projects—the $750 million Origin Materials biomass manufacturing facility and the $176 million Syrah Technologies graphite processing facility—would result in hundreds of temporary construction jobs and about 250 permanent jobs. Read the full story.