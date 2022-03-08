Two measures used to gauge inflation tell different stories

The Labor Department’s inflation numbers, which most people pay attention to, and the numbers the Federal Reserve cares about aren’t the same. Those differences will matter later this year.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expect this week’s consumer inflation report from the Labor Department to show prices rose in February by 7.8% from a year earlier. Core prices are expected to see a 6.4% rise. The February reading of the gauge the Fed is watching won’t come out until the end of March, but it will almost definitely show milder price increases.

One main difference between the two measures is housing. Actual rents and owners’ equivalent rent account for about two-fifths of the Labor Department’s basket, while they account for only one-fifth of the Commerce Department’s.

This matters because rates have been surging, but last year’s jump hasn’t been reflected in measures used by the two departments because they’re based on what’s paid on new and existing leases.

Even if the price index of rents stopped surging, rent prices in the inflation index would continue rising as leases expire and more expensive ones are signed. Those increases matter more for the Labor Department, meaning the gaps between the two inflation gauges could remain wide.

This will matter especially if, later in the year, inflation in goods prices begins to relax, and the Fed thinks inflation has come back down, while others vehemently disagree.

