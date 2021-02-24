Two LSU REFF board members recuse themselves on energy deal over Bernhard ties

The LSU Board of Supervisors’ vote Tuesday to split a massive energy services deal between the two teams that had been competing for the lucrative contract ends what has been a nearly yearlong controversial and politically fraught episode in board history.

But a lot of questions remain unanswered about the implications of the 30-year contract, worth an estimated $800 million, and what kind of broad powers it will give to the concessionaires—Enwave Energy, and Louisiana Energy Partners, a joint venture owned, in part, by businessman Jim Bernhard.

Those details will be worked out, in part, by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, which typically spearheads and manages the university’s public-private partnerships like the Nicholson Gateway and Baton Rouge lakes projects.

The resolution approved by the board at Tuesday’s special meeting creates a cooperative endeavor agreement between LSU, Enwave, LAEP and the LSU REFF.

So far, it’s not exactly clear what specific role the REFF will play in negotiating the deal with LAEP and Enwave. REFF spokesperson Sara Whittaker says the foundation will not be in charge of the process per se and that the LSU president will continue negotiating the contract.

But she says, “We are among the contracting parties. In that role, the details of which will be solidified as LSU moves forward, we will provide LSU any assistance we can.”

What is clear, is that two key members of the REFF board, attorneys Charles Landry, the current board chair, and Gary Graphia, will not be playing a part in deliberations, discussions or negotiations.

Both have had to recuse themselves because of close ties to Jim Bernhard and his companies.

Landry, an expert in real estate law and P3 arrangements, structured the 2019 contract between LAEP and the state that gave LAEP the right to provide chilled water to the Shaw Center for the Arts and, by extension, to sell energy services to more than three dozen state office buildings downtown.

That contract also enabled LAEP to negotiate for the LSU deal outside of a public procurement process.

Graphia, meanwhile, is currently a partner in Bernhard Capital Partners, Jim Bernhard’s private equity firm that has an ownership stake in LAEP. Graphia also served as COO and general counsel for more than a decade at The Shaw Group, the public company Jim Bernhard founded and ran until its 2013 sale to CB&I.

Whittaker says Landry and Graphia have recused themselves on discussions related to the energy deal so far and will continue to, which is “the expectation and practice for all REFF projects when a board member has a conflict of interest.”

Outside of Landry and Graphia, the REFF board has five voting members.

There’s not yet a timeline for completing negotiations between the various parties.

Whittaker says that will be determined as the process plays out.