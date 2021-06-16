Two decades-long lag in US home construction contributing to surge in prices

Construction of new housing has been historically low for the past 20 years, contributing to the current shortage, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Since 2001, there were 5.5 million fewer units built, according to a new National Association of Realtors report,

Just over 1 million new housing units were built in the U.S. on average each year from 2001 to 2020, according to the report. An annual average of 1.5 million new units were constructed from 1968 to 2000.

This deficit has been a driving factor of rising home prices, along with high demand in the housing market.

The supply shortage became increasingly obvious over the past year, with builders slowing construction and land deals being postponed due to the pandemic. Low mortgage-interest rates and higher numbers of remote workers meant increased demand for single-family housing.

To shrink the supply deficit, builders would need to exceed the historical average pace of 1.5 million units a year, according to the NAR report, and at a pace of 2.1 million units a year, it would take a decade to close a gap of 5.5 million units.

