Two charter school groups seek authorization in Baton Rouge

New Schools for Baton Rouge this week announced that two charter school groups are applying for authorization from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to open institutions in the Capital Region.

Great Hearts Academies, which operates 33 schools in Texas and Arizona, and Jefferson Parish-based Discovery Schools have been vetted and recruited to the area by New Schools for Baton Rouge, the organization says.

Great Hearts provides “classical liberal arts education” to students in grades K-12 and Discovery Schools runs two schools in Jefferson Paris specializing in health sciences education. The schools have not yet found locations to open in Baton Rouge.

New Schools for Baton Rouge was created in 2012, and has recruited and helped establish more than a dozen charter schools currently serving students in EBR. As of 2019, the school board had authorized enough charters in Baton Rouge to accommodate about 50% of the district’s total school population, New Schools says.