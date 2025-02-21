Two Baton Rouge companies among those awarded funding from FUEL

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana has announced its first-round investments, awarding nearly $900,000 in funding to five companies, including two in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge-based companies CodeGig and Encore CO2 each received $200,000 from FUEL’s Proof-of-Concept Fund, which provides capital to early-stage companies needing to get past the “valley of death.” The nondiluted funds will help position themselves to receive professional funding and propel the companies to success quicker and more effectively.

CodeGig, based in the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park, developed a software that will use AI and machine learning to create automated data analytics processing along with cohesive, accurate and streamlined reporting of carbon emissions in industrial plants. It will be able to track furnace emissions, identify leak locations, and set and create steps to achieve decarbonization targets. The software will also track tax incentives and generate state and federal reports.

Encore CO2 is a climate tech startup founded by William McGehee, former owner of Tin Roof Brewing, and Jordan Losavio. They aim to validate EncoreCO2’s electrochemical technology that converts carbon dioxide emissions into renewable ethanol.

