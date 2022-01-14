Tweak to Metro Council drive-thru ordinance helps address restaurant concerns

A tweak to a Metro Council ordinance approved Wednesday permits businesses with drive-thrus to serve nondrivers curbside and in the parking lot, which may alleviate safety concerns for some restaurants, Louisiana Restaurant Association CEO Stan Harris says.

That may not be much help for businesses like banks that have drive-thrus but don’t do curbside service. However, since the ordinance includes no enforcement mechanism, it may be a moot point.

“It’ll be up to the business to interpret it,” Harris says. “Thankfully, there are no penalty provisions.”

Council member Laurie Adams’ proposal initially called for open businesses that operate drive-thrus to serve pedestrians, bicyclists and people using mobility aids such as wheelchairs when entrances are unavailable or locked. Harris says it was amended to remove the requirement to serve those customers at the drive-thru, giving businesses other options.

He says serving nondrivers at drive-thrus could create a “nightmare” for safety and liability.

Daily Report reached out to the Louisiana Bankers Association for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.