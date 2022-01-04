Turner Industries’ Roland Toups stepping back; son Stephen named CEO

Turner Industries Executive Chairman Roland Toups is taking a step back from the company’s daily operations and transitioning into more of an advisory role, says his son Stephen Toups, who has been named CEO.

Stephen Toups already was president and will continue to also hold that title for the multibillion dollar industrial contractor. Toups has held several other positions within the company.

“This has been a long time coming,” Stephen Toups says. “This is the plan.”

Roland Toups, who will continue to hold the title of executive chairman, has received numerous awards throughout his career for business accomplishments and community service. He was a 2007 Business Awards Hall of Fame inductee and in 2017 received the Ed Steimel Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Thomas Turner, the company’s former CEO and son of late founder Bert Turner, retired a little more than a year ago.

Turner Industries ranks second on Business Report’s most recent annual list of the top 100 private companies in the Capital Region, reporting $2.36 billion in revenue for 2020.

“Roland Toups has been an exemplary member of the business community for decades and has always been a great example of how to blend ingenuity and success with integrity and honor,” says Stephen Waguespack, LABI’s president and CEO. “He is a mentor and friend to many in this region.”