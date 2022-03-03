Tupac de la Cruz has built one of the nation’s largest commercial roofing companies

Glance up around Baton Rouge and some of the most recognizable rooflines you will see are the work of Roofing Solutions, the Prairieville-based company founded in 2004 by then-21-year-old Tupac de la Cruz.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center (and numerous other LSU buildings), the IBM building, and Amazon warehouses in Port Allen, Lafayette, Shreveport and Pearl River are just a fraction of the commercial roofing jobs the company has performed, a sliver of a portfolio that includes large-scale projects in nine states and 75 cities.

De la Cruz is being honored as Young Business Person of the Year by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2022 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala dinner March 9.

As a young man growing up in Costa Rica, de la Cruz knew that one day he would go into business. What sort of business, though, wasn’t yet apparent. At age 16, he left Costa Rica for Baton Rouge to pursue an undergraduate degree in business at LSU, interning at Citibank and Disney World along the way.

In the second semester of his senior year, he had a chance job offer with a residential roofing company. It was an opportunity to continue working in the U.S., so he took it. Very quickly the job grew into a partnership, and, in 2004, de la Cruz co-founded a new commercial roofing division for the company, Roofing Solutions, to leverage resources and diversify services.

The commercial roofing side of the industry grew fast. By 2008, de la Cruz bought out his partner and brought in his brother, Lautaro de la Cruz, to serve as CEO while he focused on operations. The two were intent on growth.

Today, Roofing Solutions is one of the top 50 largest roofing contractors in the U.S., with 2021 revenue topping $70 million.

