Trouble finding workers? Give applicants with criminal records a chance

Business owners and managers who are having trouble finding workers to fill their jobs may want to consider expanding their recruiting to include people who have been incarcerated, advocates say.

Rather than having a blanket exclusion for applicants with a criminal record, consider how long it’s been since their offense and what they’ve done since to prepare themselves to reenter society, urges Scott Peyton with Right on Crime, which says it tries to help convert former prisoners “from tax burdens to taxpayers.”

“These people have been given a second chance, and they’re very appreciative,” says Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises. “If he does 20 years in prison, he’s paid his debt. Why does he keep having to pay?”

You’ll want to consider the nature of the job, Peyton notes. A person with a history of violence might not be the best choice for a high-pressure customer service job, for example.

But upsides to hiring people with a criminal record can include: