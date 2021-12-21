Trouble finding workers? Give applicants with criminal records a chance

Business owners and managers who are having trouble finding workers to fill their jobs may want to consider expanding their recruiting to include people who have been incarcerated, advocates say.
Rather than having a blanket exclusion for applicants with a criminal record, consider how long it’s been since their offense and what they’ve done since to prepare themselves to reenter society, urges Scott Peyton with Right on Crime, which says it tries to help convert former prisoners “from tax burdens to taxpayers.”
“These people have been given a second chance, and they’re very appreciative,” says Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises. “If he does 20 years in prison, he’s paid his debt. Why does he keep having to pay?”
You’ll want to consider the nature of the job, Peyton notes. A person with a history of violence might not be the best choice for a high-pressure customer service job, for example.
But upsides to hiring people with a criminal record can include:
- Loyalty: They’ve been given a second chance, and they want to make the most of it.
- Training: Lane says reentry programs Louisiana has implemented in recent years provide inmates with useful life and work skills.
- Tax breaks: The IRS offers Work Opportunity Tax Credits for hiring people from certain groups, including ex-felons.
- Insurance protection: The U.S. Department of Labor offers the Federal Bonding Program for at-risk, hard-to-place job seekers. The bonds cover the first six months of employment at no cost to the job applicant or the employer.
- Public safety: Former prisoners who are able to find and keep employment are much less likely to reoffend.
- Tax and business revenue: Sending someone back to prison costs taxpayers a lot of money, while a former inmate with a job buys goods and services from local businesses and contributes to the local tax base. You can view Right on Crime’s employer handbook here.