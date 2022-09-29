Treasury moves forward with database on corporate ownership

Tens of millions of small U.S. companies will soon be required to provide the government with details on their owners and others who benefit from them under a regulation that became final today and is intended to peel back the layers of ownership that often hide unlawfully obtained assets.

The Treasury Department said it was moving to create a database that will contain personal information on the owners of at least 32 million U.S. businesses as part of an effort to combat illicit finance.

Treasury officials say the new rule represents a sea change in the world of corporate transparency.

The regulation comes amid U.S. and Western allies’ ongoing attempts to sanction Russian oligarchs and wealthy friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthy Russians are accused of hiding stolen money and assets in the U.S. and around the world.

“This rule will make it harder for criminals, organized crime rings, and other illicit actors to hide their identities and launder their money through the financial system,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“It will help strengthen our national security by making it more difficult for oligarchs, terrorists, and other global threats to use complex legal structures to launder money, traffic humans and drugs, and commit other crimes that threaten harm to the American people,” she says.

The rule will require most American businesses with fewer than 20 employees to register with the government as of Jan. 1, 2024. Treasury officials said the regulatory burden will be small, costing about $85 per business, but will offer massive benefits to law enforcement. Small businesses are targeted because shell companies, often used to hide unlawfully obtained assets, tend to have few employees. Read more.