Treasury makes plea to Congress for more IRS funding

As millions of Americans were racing to file their tax returns today, the Biden administration made another plea for Congress to give the Internal Revenue Service more money, The New York Times reports.

The call for funding to modernize the agency and beef up its enforcement staff comes as the IRS and Treasury Department officials have complained that they are facing an extraordinary tax season because of staff shortages and the complexity associated with distributing pandemic relief money. The Biden administration’s proposals to provide the IRS with $80 billion over a decade have thus far fallen flat in Congress.

“The IRS knew walking into this filing season that it did not have the work force or technology in place to serve the American people the way they deserve—to pick up the phones when taxpayers call, to help them access all the credits and benefits to which they are entitled, and to ensure that each and every taxpayer receives their refund quickly,” Natasha Sarin, Treasury’s counselor for tax policy, wrote in a report.

Taxpayers who received a portion of the child tax credit in advance last year could receive smaller refunds than they expected.

The agency started this tax season buried in a backlog of more than 20 million tax returns from previous years, leaving many taxpayers frustrated about delayed refunds.

The IRS has been holding job fairs with the aim of hiring 10,000 new employees to clear the backlog by the end of the year. Read the full story here,