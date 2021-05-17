Travel at Baton Rouge Metro rebounding as vaccination rates increase

Travel through the Baton Rouge Metro Airport is rising after the pandemic deterred vacations and business trips for the past year.

Total passenger volume through the airport for April was down 37.5% compared to April of 2019, according to Jim Caldwell, spokesman for the airport. But compared to April 2020, passenger volume is up more than 1,200%.

“April was our best month since the pandemic,” Caldwell says. “We ended last year being down an average between 55 (percent) to 58 percent, so this is a significant improvement. Overall travel demand is rising.”

While the airport has historically seen mostly business passengers, leisure travel is driving a higher percentage of the current growth, Caldwell says.

For July, the airport is offering an average of 18.1 roundtrips daily to the five hubs it serves, down from 21.3 offered in July 2019. Of the three major airlines that fly out of Baton Rouge, American Airlines is close to its prepandemic schedule, while Delta and United Airlines are each down “a couple of flights,” according to Caldwell. In May, the airport is running 83% of its 2019 schedule.

“We’re getting close to a full, pre-pandemic schedule,” he says. “What we really need is for passenger levels to continue to increase.”