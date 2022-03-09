Transportation infrastructure tops BRAC’s list of legislative priorities

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the priorities for which the organization will advocate during the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature, which begins Monday, March 14.

BRAC’s chief priority will be transportation infrastructure, namely safeguarding the proposed $500 million allocation toward a new Mississippi River bridge. BRAC will also advocate for legislation aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and bolstering the talent pipeline. BRAC’s 2022 legislative priorities are summarized below:

Continue to address the Capital Region’s transportation crisis, specifically through safeguarding the $500 million commitment toward a new Mississippi River bridge, fully funding the Interstate 10 widening, and advancing passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Renew the Quality Jobs Program and protect Louisiana’s economic development toolkit. The Quality Jobs incentive program is one of Louisiana’s most important economic development tools, targeting job growth in innovation-driven, competitive, and high-wage industry sectors.

Make higher education course credits universally transferable, helping more students complete degrees without undue time and financial burdens.

Improve access to computer science education in K-12 to better prepare the state’s future workforce for job opportunities across industry sectors that are increasingly tech driven.

Centralize sales tax collection to simplify the process and reduce the barrier to doing business in the state for small- and mid-sized companies without the resources or staff to navigate the current unwieldy process.

Reduce the number of occupational licenses that hinder individuals’ ability to enter the workforce and are not necessary to protect health and safety.

Prioritize capital outlay for the Capital Region, specifically in support of the LSU/City Park lakes revitalization project, priorities for the region’s higher education institutions, and projects related to road enhancement and drainage.

BRAC’s legislative priorities can be found in full at brac.org/legislative-priorities.