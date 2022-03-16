Transformyx acquired by Atlanta-based company 

Baton Rouge-based technology infrastructure and managed services company Transformyx today announced it has been acquired by Atlanta-based Lockstep Technology Group.

Founded in 1987, Transformyx was listed as No. 76 in Business Report’s top 100 private companies list in 2021 and serves more than 1,000 business clients in the financial, health care, legal and education sectors across the U.S.

Lockstep, which has offices in Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina, is primarily focused on providing tech solutions for state, local and education organizations.

While financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the deal is similar to a merger in that Transformyx will retain all of its clients, says Ivana Rhodes, Transformyx partner relations manager.

Transformyx will grow its footprint in the Southeast while maintaining its Baton Rouge presence, Rhodes says.