Government Street transfer of ownership from state to city-parish delayed

Plans to transfer ownership of Government Street from the state to the city-parish have been further delayed due to rain extending landscaping maintenance work, according to state officials.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the city-parish had agreed to transfer ownership of the road after the “road diet” was completed in 2021. But damage to the medians and its landscaping halted the process earlier this year.

In April, city-parish Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford told Daily Report that he was waiting on DOTD to address landscaping issues on the corridor and inform him of the damaged medians’ maintenance costs before he approves the transfer, and that he expected the transfer to be completed before the end of the month.

However, DOTD communications director Rodney Mallett says the city-parish just recently began its inspection and that the transfer will probably happen sometime this summer.

“The agreement between the city and state for the road transfer was agreed upon before the project started,” Mallett says. “Once the project is completed to the satisfaction of the city and they accept it, the mayor and secretary of DOTD sign the transfer and it goes into the record.”

Mallett says that the cost for updating the landscaping and medians will be negotiated once the maintenance is completed and the city accepts the work.

Raiford was unable to be reached for comment for this story.