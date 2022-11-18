Traditional Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana will cost less than last year

Louisianans will pay less than last year for a traditional home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, an annual survey finds and as reported by the Daily Comet.

Residents can also expect to spend $13.62 less than the national average for a dinner that feeds 10 people.

That’s based on a statewide sample of prices from the annual American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving Dinner Price Survey.

The average meal in Louisiana will cost $50.43, or $6.98 less than last year, the American Farm Bureau says. The national average, $64.05, is $10.74 higher than last year.

The total price includes 11 main items, including a turkey, vegetable tray, pumpkin pie and sweet potatoes, along with the cost for miscellaneous ingredients such as eggs, flour and evaporated milk.