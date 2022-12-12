Traditional 4% rule of retirement spending returns 

Retirees walloped by high inflation and volatile stock and bond markets are getting some good news: The 4% spending rule—or something close to it—is back.

The traditional advice for retirees who need to make their money last for 30 years is to spend no more than 4% of their savings in the first year of retirement, and in subsequent years raise those withdrawals to keep pace with inflation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A year after researchers at Morningstar Inc. recommended a spending cut, the move back to something close to a 4% spending rate makes retirement more feasible for those considering it.

“It’s counterintuitive, but when valuations are high, it is the worst time to retire,” said Morningstar personal finance director Christine Benz, a co-author of research released last year that recommended that people taking a first withdrawal in 2022 keep it to 3.3% due to expectations for lower future investment returns.

In a report released Monday, Benz and her co-authors say current market conditions now allow for a 3.8% spending rate for new retirees with a 30-year horizon. The reason: Today’s lower stock and bond valuations support expectations for higher future investment returns than was the case last year. Read the full story (subscription).