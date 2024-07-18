TQL to open Baton Rouge office, create 98 new jobs

Total Quality Logistics, a global freight brokerage and logistics firm headquartered in Cincinnati, is opening a new office in Baton Rouge.

TQL is the second-largest freight brokerage in North America and one of the world’s largest third-party logistics firms, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The company expects to create 98 new jobs through its Baton Rouge office.

The new office represents an expansion of TQL’s presence in Louisiana, as the company’s first office in the state opened in New Orleans in 2017. That office currently supports over 100 jobs.

TQL employs over 9,000 people in more than 60 offices across the country and moves over 3 million loads of freight per year. The company’s stated goal is to create greater supply chain efficiencies for its customers through its “comprehensive” portfolio of logistics services and its network of more than 140,000 carriers.

TQL’s Baton Rouge office is on Westfork Drive near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The company is currently hiring for entry-level sales positions.

TQL is expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program, which provides a cash rebate to companies that create high-paying jobs and promote economic development in the state.